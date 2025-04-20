Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrity Big Brother will start later than usual this evening 🚨👁

Celebrity Big Brother is back tonight - but not when you would expect.

The show returns after a brief break over the weekend.

However viewers are being reminded of a schedule change.

Viewers are being reminded that Celebrity Big Brother will start later than usual this evening. ITV has rejigged the schedule due to the return of hit crime show Grace.

The housemates are still reeling from the latest live eviction on Friday (April 18) night. See who remains on the show right now.

A favourite has been named by the bookies - and it is a new name. Find out why CBB wasn’t on last night.

Why does Celebrity Big Brother start late today?

Take a look at the garden in the CBB house this year. | Initial TV/ ITV

If you’ve been regularly watching CBB this month, you probably feel familiar with the schedule by now. It usually starts at 9pm on ITV1/ STV, however it has been pushed back an hour today (April 20).

The change in Celebrity Big Brother’s start time is due to ITV’s crime show Grace - starring John Simm. Despite starting at 8pm it runs for two hours and will finish at 10pm.

Celebrity Big Brother will return to its normal start time tomorrow (April 21).

What time is Celebrity Big Brother on today?

The ITV reality show is due to start at 10pm this evening, it has been confirmed. It is set to be one of the shorter episodes and will finish at 11pm - but at least there is a bank holiday for many the day after.

How to watch Celebrity Big Brother in 2025?

The iconic reality show was revived by ITV in 2023 and the broadcast is now the home of both the celebrity version and the regular Big Brother. The current star-studded season is airing on ITV1/ STV, but if you can’t watch it live it is available on catch up via ITVX and STV Player.

