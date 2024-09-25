Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Billy Ocean is set to get out of our dreams and into 14 different venues as part of a 2025 UK tour

The legendary Billy Ocean has announced a series of UK tour dates for 2025.

The singer is set for dates in Leeds, Nottingham, Newcastle, Bournemouth, London and many more.

Here’s the full list of where Billy Ocean is touring, alongside how you can avoid missing out on tickets for the hallowed events.

He is one of the most beloved singers in the world with his catalogue of hits even the uninitiated find themselves humming; and set to hum more with Billy Ocean set to tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The soul icon, known for his UK top 10 hits “ Love Really Hurts Without You ” and his worldwide hit “ When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going ," will be performing 14 dates throughout June 2025, with shows scheduled for Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Newcastle and a hallowed performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers have indicated that fans should expect not only the greatest hits from Ocean’s wide catalogue, but some fan favourites also that might not have hit the heights of his singles, but no less have proven to be timeless as part of his discography.

So where is Billy Ocean touring in full during his 2025 UK tour, and what “could” the singing legend perform while on tour? Here’s everything we know about his UK tour so far.

Where is Billy Ocean performing on his 2025 UK tour?

Billy Ocean has announced a series of UK tour dates for 2025, including a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London. | Getty Images

Billy Ocean is scheduled to perform at the following locations on the following dates during his 2025 UK tour:

When can I get tickets to see Billy Ocean on his 2025 UK tour?

Presale access

Those who have access to O2 Priority can purchase tickets for Billy Ocean’s UK tour from September 25 2024 from 10am until September 27 2024 at 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General ticket sales:

General ticket sales for all shows will commence from 10am on September 27 2024 through Ticketmaster UK .

What has Billy Ocean been performing live recently?

It’s not been too long since Billy Ocean last performed live, with Setlist.FM stating that the most recent performance took place at the Rewind Festival on August 17 2024. At that performance, Ocean performed the following songs - and had the following special guests.

One World

Nights (Feel Like Getting Down)

Love Really Hurts Without You

There'll Be Sad Songs (To Make You Cry)

Love Zone

Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car

No Woman, No Cry (Bob Marley & The Wailers cover)

Mystery

Red Light Spells Danger

Daylight

Suddenly

Loverboy

When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going

Encore:

Caribbean Queen (No More Love on the Run - with Heather Small)

Will you be going to see Billy Ocean on his 2025 UK tour, or have you seen the singer perform before and have memories you’d like to share about the experience? Start the conversation off by leaving a comment down below.