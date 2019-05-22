Trixie Mattel and Magic of Motown latest names to confirm for Hull’s Bonus Arena

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Trixie Mattel and the smash hit show Magic of Motown are the latest names to confirm visits to the Bonus Arena in Hull.

Trixie Mattel will be heading to the Bonus Arena, Hull on 13th May 2020 as part of her UK tour.

Mattel is known for being the winner of the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, and for placing sixth on the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Mattel co-hosts the web series UNHhhh and its Viceland follow-up The Trixie & Katya Show alongside Katya Zamolodchikova. Her first studio album, Two Birds, was released in 2017, followed by her second album, One Stone, in 2018.

Expect some music and surrealist comedy that only Trixie Mattel could hot glue together.

Magic Of Motown is heading to the Bonus Arena, Hull on 19th June 2020.

Get ready for all the hits, glittering costumes, dazzling dance routines and outstanding musicianship in this breath-taking live concert spectacular.

You will be going Loco down in Acapulco as we take you back down memory lane with all the Motown classics from artists such as Marvin Gaye, Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Martha Reeves, The Jackson 5, Smokey Robinson and many, many more.

Celebrate the sound of a generation and ‘Reach Out’ for The Magic of Motown!

Tickets for both shows go on general sale on Friday at 10am from www.bonusarenahull.com or call 0844 8440444. Calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company’s access charge.