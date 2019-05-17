Residents in a Doncaster village are celebrating after successfully campaigning to get a huge pile of rubble near the homes reduced.

People living on Dickan Gardens were left in the dark after the mound appeared by their properties last October after developer Gazeley began clearing a site.

Doreen Bouttell and other residents outside lowered mound.

But, after their story was featured in the Doncaster Free Press, the mound has been lowered by two meters, to the delight of the residents.

Doreen Bouttell, of Dickan Gardens, said: “I just want to say thank you to you and the Free Press. We were finally listened to after trying for so long.

“We were asking for a compromise just to lower the bund not remove completely. The two metres has made such a difference we are be able to see the sky from our kitchen now.”

Residents said the mound , initally set up to act as a barrier from the works, was leading to a lackof privacy and blocking sunlight.

Dickan Garden residents, pictured by the large mound of earth which is currently blocking their homes. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-30-04-19-DickanGarden-1

John Hotterwell, aged 68, said: “We would all like to say that, if it had not been for the Free Press, nothing would have happened with the bund, it is only because of all of the bad publicity in the papers that they have then decided to do something about it.”

“They could have done it five months ago and saved themselves a lot of money having to bring back the machinery to put it right.

“Not one person has ever been in touch with us about it.

“Everyone in the street are over the moon with how it looks now.

Dickan Garden residents John Hotterwell and Alan Boutell, pictured. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-30-04-19-DickanGarden-5

“The only concern we have now is that there is no fence around the site to deter people from fly tipping.

“Once again we would all like to thank you for helping us out. Great job.”

Gazeley said it did not want to comment.

Dickan Garden residents, pictured in front of the large mound of earth which is currently blocking their homes. Picture: Marie Caley NDFP-30-04-19-DickanGarden-2