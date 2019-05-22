Cast, Toploader and Starsailor to play Doncaster’s Askern Music Festival

A trio of 90s Britpop favourites are to take to the stage at a Doncaster music festival this summer.

Cast, Toploader and Starsailor will all be performing at this year’s Askern Music Festival on July 13 – alongside a host of other local bands and acts who will also be taking to the stage at the village’s cricket club.

The three bands all enjoyed chart success in the 90s – and Britpop fans can look forward to a day packed with classic hits.

READ MORE: Jess Glynne kicks off Doncaster Racecourse summer of live music with hit packed show

Cast, formed in 1992 after the break-up of lead singer John Power’s previous band The La’s, enjoyed success with debut album All Change and further albums Mother Nature Calls and Magic Hour, spawning hits such as Finetime, Alright, Walkaway, Flying and Sandstorm,

Toploader, who formed in 1997, are best known for their worldwide smash hit Dancing In The Moonlight and their multi-selling album Onka’s Big Moka.

Cast will top the bill at this year's Askern Music Festival.

The cover of the 1970s King Harvest hit sold more than 1,200,000 copies and worldwide, the song reached the top 20 in Australia, Germany, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway and Spain.

READ MORE: Appeal after woman loses three rings at Doncaster Jess Glynne concert

Starsailor saw top ten success with the albums Love Is Here and Silence Is Easy and are best remembered for songs such as Alcoholic, Good Souls and Fever.

READ MORE: I’m A Celebrity star Fleur East to play Doncaster music festival

Also joining the bill at Askern MW Cricket Club are Seahorses singer Chris Helme, as well as The Consequences, The White Lighters, The Elephant Trees and many more.

Gates open from noon and tickets are available at www.askernmusicfestival.co.uk