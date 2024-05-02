Yungblud covers Kiss classic I Was Made For Lovin' You' for The Fall Guy movie

Doncaster rocker Yungblud has released a cover version of Kiss classic I Was Made For Lovin’ You for the soundtrack of The Fall Guy, a new movie based on the hit 80s TV series.
By Darren Burke
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:06 BST
Updated 2nd May 2024, 11:20 BST
His cover of the song, a 1979 hit for the American hard rock act, will be released on May 3.

He also has a new book, You Need To Exist coming on 15 August, which is billed as an illustrated, interactive journal with creative prompts to challenge and encourage readers.

And his own all-day festival Bludfest will take place at Milton Keynes Bowl on 11 August.

Yungblud has released a cover version of the Kiss classic I Was Made For Lovin' You.

Announced earlier this year, the singer wants the event to be an all-inclusive festival with reduced prices to enable fans of all ages to attend.

Headlined by Yungblud, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, there will also be sets from Lil Yachty, Soft Play, The Damned, Nessa Barrett, Lola Young, and Jazmin Bean.

Listen to Yungblud’s cover of I Was Made For Lovin’ You HERE

