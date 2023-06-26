Yorkshire Wildlife Park: Fleur East, Honeyz and Blue to play huge concert in Doncaster

Honeyz, Fleur East and Blue will all take to the stage as the park concludes its Wild Live concert series.

Their show on September 2 will follow performances from chart-topping Olly Murs, UK boyband The Vamps and a Tina Turner tribute act throughout the summer.

Iconic R&B band Honeyz, singer Fleur East, who soared to fame on The X Factor and Blue, who have three No. 1 albums and string of distinctive hits, will deliver high octane sets.

Fleur East and Honeyz will be performing at Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The Wild Live series, held at the park at Branton, is loved by artists who revel in its unique atmosphere and are keen to support its conservation efforts.

Superstars Pixie Lott, Rebecca Ferguson and Ronan Keating are among a cavalcade of stars who have performed at Wild Live which runs on successive Saturday evenings through the late summer

John Minion, CEO of the 150-acre park, said: “We are absolutely delighted to announce Honeyz, Fleur East and Blue as our final acts for Wild Live this year. All the artist’s incredible talent and passion for wildlife conservation are perfect for the event.”

“The concerts have become bigger and better each year, and this year is certainly no exception! After having a record-breaking number of visitors to the park in 2022, we are confident that this year is going to be even larger.

“Wild Live is an unmissable part of the season that brings together nature enthusiasts and music lovers for an evening of entertainment while supporting the park’s vital conservation efforts.”

The Vamps headline on Saturday, August 12, followed by the Tina Turner tribute show What’s Love Got To Do With It with Olly Murs’ Marry Me Tour hitting the stage on August 26.

Tickets to the Wild Live concerts come with a discounted entry (purchased separately) to the Wildlife Park.

Tickets for Wild Live featuring Honeyz, Fleur East and Blue will be available for purchase on the Yorkshire Wildlife Park website and tickets are expected to sell quickly.