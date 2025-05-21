Yee-haw! Country music party for daytime revellers coming to Doncaster

Dig out your cowboy hats for a country music day packed with hits that’s coming to Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Country Day Party will take place at the city’s Labyrinth nightclub on October 11 between 3pm and 8pm and will feature a feast of classic songs from the likes of Shania Twain, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift and many more – serving up country and western vibes right here in Doncaster.

A spokesperson said: “Get your cowboys hats ready!

"Join us for an unforgettable day filled with the chart-topping tracks of Morgan Wallen, Luke Combs, Noah Kahan and many more, combining the best of the old school and modern country hits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Country Day Party is coming to Doncaster.

"Whether you’re a die-hard country fan or just looking for good vibes, this is the ultimate party.”

There will be non-stop modern country hits when you can sing along to all your favorite songs.

And there will be plenty of boot scootin’ fun - hit the dance floor and show off your moves with fellow country music lovers.

The spokesperson added: “Plenty of good times and great tunes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Soak in the feel-good energy with a mix of country charm and party spirit.

"Perfect for stag/hen/birthday parties or if you just fancy a day out with all your mates!”

The playlist will also include the likes of Johnny Cash, Garth Brooks, Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, John Denver, Kenny Rogers, Billy Ray Cyrus, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban, Hank Williams, Faith Hill and many more.

Tickets are now on sale and available from the website which can be found here https://www.fatsoma.com/e/4vwonunj/la/rkj4