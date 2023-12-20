X-Factor favourites G4 wow Doncaster Minster with sell-out Christmas show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The band, who first found fame after finishing second on the ITV talent show back in 2004, have gone on to become one of the world’s leading operatic groups and their Christmas tour has taken them to churches and cathedrals across the country.

And they brought a seasonal selection of favourites to Doncaster in front of a packed crowd.

A Doncaster Minster spokesman said: “What a fantastic way to round off the concerts for this year in the Minster.

G4 wowed the crowds with a festive concert at Doncaster Minster. (Photo: Doncaster Minster).

"We now look forward to our Christmas services and hope you will join us as we make the Christmas journey.”

Jonathan, Lewis, Mike and Duncan recalled the musical experiences of their childhoods during the tour which has taken in 30 churches and cathedrals across the UK.