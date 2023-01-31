X-Factor favourites G4 announce Christmas concert inside Doncaster Minster
Popular vocal troupe G4 have announced a special Christmas concert at Doncaster Minster.
The band, who first found fame after finishing second on The X-Factor back in 2004, have gone on to become one of the world’s leading operatic groups and their Christmas tour later this year will take them to churches and cathedrals across the country.
A band spokesman said: “Experience sumptuous harmonies in an idyllic festive setting.
“G4 return in 2023 with a series of 30 shows in beautiful venues nationwide - join Jonathan, Lewis, Mike and Duncan as they recall the musical experiences of their childhoods.
“Expect to hear timeless classics such as When A Child is Born, Silent Night and All I Want For Christmas, as well as delightful medleys to evoke the Christmas spirit, all delivered exquisitely in some of the UK's most iconic historical venues.”
The band will appear at Doncaster Minster on December 19.
VIP 'Meet and Greet' tickets are available.