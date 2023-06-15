World famous Elvis show is set to leave Doncaster all shook up later this year

Chris Connor, who has been dubbed the worldwide leading Elvis performer, will bring the World Famous Elvis Show to The Dome on August 5.

Starring and produced by world renowned Elvis performer Chris Connor, along with his 12-piece live band The Steels and backing vocals by The Sweet Harmonies, the magnificent theatre production, recreates two popular Elvis Presley concerts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesman said: “This show respectively and authentically recreates Elvis at his very best – you will simply feel that you have been transported back into time.

Chris Connor is bringing his Elvis show to Doncaster.

Most Popular

“If you were not lucky enough to see Elvis live, you will walk away from this concert feeling that you have!

"Many Elvis fans are left emotionally moved when they leave the show.

“There is only one Elvis Presley - however fans all around the world are talking about Chris Connor who is remarkably so very close to Elvis in both looks and voice and mannerisms.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris’s manager, Lisa Matthews said: “Chris has built a huge following all around the world.

"He is shy and very humble off stage, however on stage he transforms into Elvis, it can be at times very spooky.

"Chris makes sure that his tribute is respectful at all times, and as authentic as possible.

"Audience members are left in tears and in shock during and after the shows, with the very close likeness in looks, voice, mannerisms and moves. Chris has worked very hard to become the world leading Elvis performer, and he is grateful for the continued support he receives from all fans across the globe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This show is made by Elvis fans for Elvis fans. You seriously do not want to miss this electric show!”.

Tickets are available from – https://www.worldfamouselvisshow.com/

FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE WORLD FAMOUS ELVIS SHOW, CHECK OUT THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE LINKS:

Website for The World Famous Elvis Show / Chris Connor including tour dates, please visit the following website - http://www.worldfamouselvisshow.com/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad