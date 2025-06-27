Win tickets to see ‘Strong Enough – The Ultimate Celebration of Cher' at Doncaster Dome.

Get ready to Turn Back Time as ‘Strong Enough’ brings the glitz, glamour and iconic hits of Cher to Doncaster Dome for one night only on Saturday November 29, 2025.

Starring the phenomenal Kerry Carlton, this spectacular show celebrates the music and legacy of one of pop’s most enduring icons.

With dazzling costumes, powerful live vocals and high-energy choreography, Strong Enough takes audiences on a journey through Cher’s incredible six-decade career – from Believe and Strong Enough to If I Could Turn Back Time, I Got You Babe, and so many more.

This performance holds extra meaning as Kerry returns to perform in her hometown of Doncaster, making it a truly special night for both the star and the audience.

After touring the show across the UK and beyond, Kerry is thrilled to bring Strong Enough home to where it all began.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or discovering Cher’s hits for the first time, this show promises a night of spectacular entertainment and unforgettable music.

Tickets for Doncaster Dome are available from the box office on 01302 370777 or online at https://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/whats-on/strong-enough-the-ultimate-tribute-concert-to-cher/

We’ve teamed up the promoters and have a pair of tickets to give away to the show. To be in with a chance of winning simply answer this question – what was the name of Cher’s singing partner and husband?

Answers should be sent to [email protected] putting Cher Comp in the subject box. Closing date is Friday July 25, 2025, at 5pm.

For more information on Strong Enough visit https://www.carltonentertainment.co.uk/strong-enough