Whitney Houston tribute act to play Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The announcement is an early Christmas present for the park and its visitors and represents an entertainment coup by organisers who have secured the electrifying show, which has wowed critics and audiences in London’s West End and around the world.

Queen of the Night, a stunning celebration of the singer’s music and life, will take place on Saturday 13 August 2022 as part of the Safari Nights series, which have become a highlight of the calendar.

The show features three decades of Whitney classics, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I Will Always Love You, One Moment in Time and How Will I Know, in a homage to the superstar who had four No. UK hits, sold more than 200 million records worldwide and won six Grammy Awards and 30 Billboard Music Awards before her tragic death in 2012.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen of the Night, a tribute to Whitney Houston is coming to Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“We’re so excited to host Queen of the Night and give visitors the chance to see a top West End show,” said Chris White,Head of Guest Experience at the park.

Former X-Factor and The Voice contestant Elesha Paul Moses, who plays the lead role of Whitney Houston in the show, added: “Whitney is a hero of mine so to be able to step onto stage and sing her wonderful, iconic, and timeless songs is an honour and a privilege.”

Queen of the Night is part of a stellar Safari Nights series for 2022 with superstar singer Russell Watson and 90s legends Steps also performing.

Live entertainment for the shows begins at 5pm with local bands, acoustic acts and other family entertainment before the headliners hit the concert arena between 6:30pm – 9pm and evening concludes with a spectacular laser show.

Safari Nights tickets also include access to the 175-acre wildlife park in Branton, near Doncaster, which is home to a wide range of rare and endangered species including amur tigers, lions, rhinos and polar bears.