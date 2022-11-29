To kick start 2023, the King of the Waltz will bring to cinemas “André Rieu in Dublin” for one weekend only on 7 and 8 January.

André’s celebratory concert is exclusive to cinemas across the UK and it has been over 20 years since André first recorded a concert in Dublin, so the show is an occasion not to be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “New Year is always such a special time, looking forward to the future, coming together with friends and family and toasting the year ahead.

Andre Rieu is bringing his concert cinema show to Doncaster.

Most Popular

"This will be a wonderful concert for everyone to kick off 2023 with a waltz or two.

"My fabulous Johann Strauss orchestra and I look forward to seeing you in the cinemas and sharing this special time with one another.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

André has been performing around the world with his Johann Strauss Orchestra for 35 years and has since become one of the most successful violinists and conductors in the world.

He performs for a live audience of over half a million each year, spreading his love and passion for music to fans across the globe and now bringing it to the big screen for even more to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

André’s cinema events are adored by fans – Happy Days Are Here Again was André’s last cinema show which hit the No.1 in the UK Box Office in August.

André Rieu in Dublin will be screened at over 500 cinemas in the UK on 7 and 8 January including the Savoy Cineman in Doncaster City Centre and the Vue Cinema complex at Lakeside in Doncaster, so, bring your loved ones to your local cinema to join maestro André and his Johann Strauss Orchestra to enjoy an evening of music and dancing - the best way to see in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad