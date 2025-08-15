Weekend music festival in Doncaster raising money for mental health charity Mind

Music fans are set to be treated to a weekend of tunes in Doncaster.

The third annual State Of Mind Festival takes place this Saturday and Sunday, August 16-17 at the Imperial Music Venue, Cliff Street, Mexborough.

This year the organisers have expanded to two days full of great bands coming together to help raise as money for the mental health charity Mind.

Headliners this year include Firegarden from Sheffield and Doncaster's own Killswitch engage tribute band - Rose Of Sharyn.

Beyond Tonight. Picture courtesy of Kalinski Photography

The show is free entry, and over 14s are welcome to go along.

A spokesman said: “Both days are full of some of the best talent in the UK's grassroots scene.

“We have the amazing Land Captains opening the Saturday show, before they head off to Weston-super-Mare to headline a show the same day, that's testament to just how much the bands want to play for this amazing cause.”