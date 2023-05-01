Formed in late-2021, nine-piece Cambridgeshire-based ‘Very Beautiful South’, will be making their first visit to Doncaster and playing the very best of ‘sing-along-a-South’ classics such as Perfect 10, Rotterdam, A Little Time and Don’t Marry Her!

Lovingly recreating the original chart-topping sound, along with Heaton-esque vocals by front-man Andy Whit, Very Beautiful South promise to take you back to the heady days of 90s chart hits, quirky lyrics and the alternative pop-rock sound of The Beautiful South in their heyday.

“For anyone who missed the recent Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott UK tour, this is definitely a show not to be missed,” says singer Andy.

Very Beautiful South coming to the Doncaster Little Theatre

