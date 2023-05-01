News you can trust since 1925
Very Beautiful South at the Doncaster Little Theatre

The Little Theatre in Kings Street, Doncaster, will be paying host to, arguably, the UK’s most authentic tribute to The Beautiful South on Saturday July 22, with both matinee and evening shows already selling fast.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 1st May 2023, 14:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st May 2023, 14:05 BST

Formed in late-2021, nine-piece Cambridgeshire-based ‘Very Beautiful South’, will be making their first visit to Doncaster and playing the very best of ‘sing-along-a-South’ classics such as Perfect 10, Rotterdam, A Little Time and Don’t Marry Her!

Lovingly recreating the original chart-topping sound, along with Heaton-esque vocals by front-man Andy Whit, Very Beautiful South promise to take you back to the heady days of 90s chart hits, quirky lyrics and the alternative pop-rock sound of The Beautiful South in their heyday.

“For anyone who missed the recent Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott UK tour, this is definitely a show not to be missed,” says singer Andy.

Very Beautiful South coming to the Doncaster Little Theatre
    Matinee and Evening tickets are available at just £12/£15 each respectively and can be purchased by phone on 01302 734309 or secure online from www.DoncasterLittleTheatre.co.uk

