Upcoming Doncaster music star to play huge gig at Corn Exchange

An upcoming Doncaster music star who has appeared at Glastonbury is to stage a huge gig at the city’s historic Corn Exchange.

Singer-songwriter Sam Scherdel will play at the recently revamped and re-opened Grade II listed building on November 22.

A spokesperson said: “Sam Scherdel and his band are set to make a triumphant return to his native South Yorkshire with their largest headline performance to date.

"This landmark event also marks the biggest show yet at the impressive new venue.

"Following a whirlwind of performances across the UK, including his tour for his debut EP Meet Me On The Moon and standout appearances at renowned festivals like Glastonbury, Tramlines, and more, Sam is bringing his electrifying energy and timeless songwriting back home.

"Since bursting onto the scene in 2022, his rapid rise has solidified him as one of the region’s most exciting and fastest-growing talents.”

Sam, who grew up in Mexborough, has been writing songs since he was in his teens but it was only in 2022 that his hobby turned into his livelihood.

He told the Free Press: “I was a surveyor after leaving school. But always did music in the background.

"I launched my music career in 2022 after losing my job and never looked back.”

Dubbed the “South Yorkshire Springsteen”, Sam’s songs are hook laden, epic and energetic, all delivered with his trademark growl.

A soulful songwriter, with his gravelly voice contributing to his unique blueprint, his music is never too far strayed from the rock and alternative resonances that were the background of his youth.

Tickets are available HERE