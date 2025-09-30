UK folk-rock supergroup to begins autumn tour at Cast in Doncaster

A UK folk-rock supergroup are set to kick off their autumn tour in Doncaster.

The Magpie Arc is a cross-border band out of Sheﬃeld, Arran and Edinburgh and features award winning artists Nancy Kerr, Findlay Napier, Tom Wright, Alex Hunter and tour guitarist, the BBC Folk Award-winning Sam Carter.

The group have won praise from esteemed BBC Radio 2 folk music afficionado Mark Radcliffe who has described the band as “the UK folk-rock supergroup with Led Zeppelin vibes!”

Formed from the idea of bringing together a group of established folk musicians, who would mix their songwriting styles and musicianship in a full-on electric band to create exciting new music and update the classic ’60s and ’70s British folk-rock sound, the possibilities of The Magpie Arc being something special and unique on today’s folk scene became obvious very quickly.

With all members being strong writers, the focus is naturally on new material, however, they also tackle some great cover songs, as well as their own re-workings of traditional songs.

There’s folk, rock, a bit of country, more rock and even some elements of prog- rock, but whatever the genre the band are their own musical mix of everything you could expect from such a line-up.

You can expect excellent songs, lush harmonies, scything electric guitars, gorgeous ﬁddle lines and rock-solid bass and drums.

Their ﬁrst full-length album, ‘Glamour in the Grey’, was released in November 2022 and enjoyed an unbroken run of twelve months in the UK Oﬃcial Folk Chart, where it debuted at number 9 and was punningly compared by Mojo magazine to the ﬁrst ever album of the folk-rock genre in 1969 from Fairport Convention as being “Liege and Lief aﬃrming”, whilst the rockier elements were described as “an elemental racket”.

In their headline live shows the band will play two sets with no support. Just a whole evening of classic UK folk and rock from The Magpie Arc.

Their autumn tour kicks off at Cast in Doncaster on Friday 17 October in the theatre’s Second Space.

Tickets are available at castindoncaster.com or by calling the box office on 01302 303959.