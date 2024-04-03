UK Eurovision Song Contest star to appear at Doncaster bar's LGBTQIA+ night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lindsay Dracass, who represented the UK at the 2001 contest, will appear at The Olde Castle on April 26 as part of the venue’s monthly LGBTQIA+ events.

Born in Sheffield and discovered at 13, she signed a deal with Universal Records and as a 16-year-old, was selected via the BBC’s A Song For Europe programme to represent the UK.

With the song "No Dream Impossible", Dracass was the sixteenth act to sing on the night – out of twenty three countries - and came fifteenth overall with 28 points - Ireland being the country to give her the most points (four) at the contest, held at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Lindsay Dracass will appear at The Olde Castle later this month.

The track reached number 32 in the UK Singles Chart in May that year.

She later toured Europe with Paul Carrack and his band, supporting bands such as The Eagles on their 2009 Long Road Out of Eden tour.

She has gone on to release a number of singles and albums following her appearance at Eurovision more than two decades ago.

The LGBTQIA+ nights are held at the pub in the Market Place on the last Friday of every month, in collaboration with Doncaster Pride, with events helping to raise funds for this year’s event on Town Fields.