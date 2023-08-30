Two Door Cinema Club extend UK tour with Doncaster concert date at The Dome
The Northern Irish trio will perform at The Dome on October 25 with an additional date in Hull on October 24.
Announcing the concerts, the band said: “We’re not done with you yet England!
"How about a bit of Doncaster and Hull?
"We’re coming to see you in October, tickets on sale Friday 1st September at 10am.”
The band, who formed in 2007, have released five albums and their hits include What You Know, Changing Of The Seasons and Something Good Can Work.
With an energetic live show, they have become a frequent sight at festivals like Reading and Leeds Festival and Glastonbury in recent years and have won several awards.
The upcoming tour will kick off in Belfast with further dates in London, Manchester, Scarborough, Margate, Nottingham, Keele and Wolverhampton.