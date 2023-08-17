Cast Comedy Club at Cast, Doncaster is back after a summer break on Friday 1st September with another hilarious array of stand up talent.

Headlining is Danny McLoughlin, as seen on Dave’s One Night Stand and The John Bishop Show.

Danny was voted best MC in the UK in a poll of his fellow comedians and has been tour support for Micky Flanagan, Sarah Millican and Doc Brown.

His innate comic timing, insightful digressions and ability to think on his feet have made him a sought after headliner all over the country.

Opening the night is Smug Roberts, a City Life Award winner as seen on Phoenix Nights, That Peter Kay Thing, Mrs Brown's Boys, Coronation Street and the Ken Loach film Looking For Eric.

Described as ‘an act everyone deserves to see at least once’ by Metro, he’s also had a minor chart hit with ‘Meat Pie Sausage Roll’ a song that began life as a comedy routine by Smug on local radio and made it to the heady heights of number 67 on the hit parade in June 1998.

Quite the Renaissance man.

There is a full supporting line up of performers including Funny Women finalist Jane Postlethwaite and the surrealist gold of Ben Silver.

Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J. Brown.

The show starts at 7.45pm. Tickets are £14.50 and are available via the box office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.

