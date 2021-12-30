TV comic Katherine Ryan, star of Netflix show The Duchess, is coming to Doncaster

Creator and star of Netflix smash hit The Duchess along with two global Netflix comedy specials In Trouble and Glitter Room, the popular comedian will make a hugely welcome return to the stage with her brand-new live show, Missus which comes to The Dome on February 25.

Having previously denounced partnership, Katherine has since married her first love, accidentally.

A lot has changed for everyone and we can look forward to hearing Katherine’s hilarious new perspectives on life, love, and what it means to be Missus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katherine Ryan is coming to Doncaster.

The Candian comedian has appeared on many British panel shows, including as a regular team captain on 8 Out of 10 Cats and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, A League of Their Own, Mock the Week, Would I Lie to You?, QI, Just a Minute, Safeword, and Have I Got News for You as well as Live At The Apollo.