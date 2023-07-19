TV and radio host Vernon Kay to play 90s DJ set at huge Doncaster Racecourse show

The Radio 2 presenter will perform live after racing at Doncaster Racecourse on August 19, replacing the previously announced Hacienda Classical event, which has now been cancelled.

A Town Moor spokesperson said: “Fresh from an unforgettable performance at Newcastle Racecourse, the host of Radio 2’s Dance Sounds of the 90’s will once again take fans on a journey back in time with his mix of retro hits.”

He has previously appeared at Doncaster in 2017 and since then, starred on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity….Get Me Out Of Here! before replacing Ken Bruce on the Radio 2 mid-morning show earlier this year.

Vernon Kay is hosting a 90s DJ set in Doncaster.

He will take to the decks after an afternoon of exhilarating racing, with the six-race card scheduled to begin at 14:30 and conclude at 17:25.

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse, said: “We’re really excited about launching our 90’s Raceday, with Vernon Kay as the headline act. We’re sure that he will get the crowd rocking, as he takes them on a trip down memory lane.”

“We’re encouraging all customers to get into the 90’s groove by dressing up in their best retro clothing, with prizes available in the lead-up to and during the raceday.”

“Our music nights are always hugely popular and it’s easy to see why. With your ticket, you receive access to a full day of unmissable racing followed by live music on the stage. We believe they are great value for money.”

Adult tickets for the 90’s Raceday featuring Vernon Kay start from just £31 and are on sale now. U18s go free with an accompanied adult.

The spokesperson added: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, Hacienda Classical will no longer be performing on this date. Customers who had booked already a ticket will receive an email with details containing options for their booking.”