Scottish rockers Gun come close to stealing the show with their stripped down ramble down memory lane, and Communards fans should also enjoy the re-release of “Red,” expanded here to twice its original size with bonus tracks. Ana Silvera and Grey DeLisle showcase the singer-songwriter sound at its most beguiling, and Mike Vass masterminded an unsual project with “Decemberwell Decade. Iconic jazz man Dave Brubeck is captured on a live set from the late sixties, and The Magpies offering repays closer investigation (photo: Adobe).