Though these artists may no longer be with us, their music continues to resonate across generations, keeping their legacies alive.
Their past discographies remain a powerful connection to their artistry, ensuring their influence endures to later generations of music listeners.
Even in the streaming era, many of these musicians remain among the highest-earning artists, with their work continuing to reach millions worldwide.
With the news that Sinéad O’Connor reportedly told her family to ensure her music’s value was recognized, Betting Lounge has examined Spotify and other streaming platforms to find out which late artists are still among the top earners today.
So, in 2025, which late musicians and their albums are earning the most?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.