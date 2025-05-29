Tony Awards 2025: Original Broadway cast of Hamilton to perform at ceremony - plus full list of nominees
- The record-breaking musical Hamilton! is set to see the original Broadway cast reunite next month.
- Over a dozen of the original cast will perform as part of the 78th Tony Awards, taking place on June 8 2025.
- Here’s the full list of nominees ahead of this year’s ceremony, how to watch in the UK and a look if anyone could earn a EGOT this year.
The original Broadway cast of the smash-hit historical musical, Hamitlon!, will be reuniting for a one off performance at this year’s Tony Awards on June 8 2025.
Billboard reports that over two dozen of the performers involved in the multi-award winning production, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the production, which received a record breaking 16 nominations at the 2016 Tony Awards, walking away with 11 - falling one win short of equalling The Producer’s record of 12 wins.
The musical, which has become a staple of popular culture since its debut Off-Broadway at The Public Theater in New York City on February 17, 2015 before transferring to Off-Broadway at The Public Theater in New York City on February 17, 2015, has also earned awards away from the theatrical world.
The cast won a Grammy for Best Music Show album and became the first original cast album to be certified Diamond by the RIAA on June 26, 2023.
In April 2025, it made history again by logging an astonishing 500 weeks on the Billboard 200, a chart where it currently remains in its 504th week, holding the No. 35 spot - not before cementing its cultural significance, the album was inducted into the prestigious National Recording Registry this year, in its very first year of eligibility, a recognition granted to albums a decade after their release.
The performance is set to be just one of the many highlights from this year’s ceremony, taking place at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City, which is hosted this year by Wicked actress, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winner and three-time Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo
Could anyone earn an ‘EGOT’ at this year’s Tony Awards?
Among the provided Tony Awards nominees, Audra McDonald stands out as being the closest to achieving this rare feat; already one of the most decorated performers in Tony history with six wins, she also boasts two Grammy Awards and one Emmy Award, needing only an Oscar to complete her EGOT.
While other nominees like George Clooney (who has two Oscars and a Daytime Emmy) and Darren Criss (with a Primetime Emmy) would move a step closer to EGOT status with a Tony win, they would still require additional awards in other categories. Similarly, Jonathan Groff has a Grammy but would still need an Emmy and an Oscar.
Tony Awards 2025 - full list of nominees
Here are the nominees for this year’s Tony Awards:
Best New Musical
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Dead Outlaw
- Death Becomes Her
- Maybe Happy Ending
- Operation Mincemeat
Best New Play
- English
- The Hills of California
- John Proctor Is the Villain
- Oh, Mary!
- Purpose
Best Musical Revival
- Floyd Collins
- Gypsy
- Pirates! The Penzance Musical
- Sunset Boulevard
Best Play Revival
- Eureka Day
- Our Town
- Romeo + Juliet
- Yellow Face
Best Leading Actress in a Play
- Laura Donnelly - The Hills of California
- Mia Farrow - The Roommate
- LaTanya Richardson Jackson - Purpose
- Sadie Sink - John Proctor Is the Villain
- Sarah Snook - The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Leading Actor in a Play
- George Clooney - Good Night, and Good Luck
- Cole Escola - Oh, Mary!
- Jon Michael Hill - Purpose
- Daniel Dae Kim - Yellow Face
- Harry Lennix - Purpose
- Louis McCartney - Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
- Jasmine Amy Rogers - Boop!
- Megan Hilty - Death Becomes Her
- Audra McDonald - Gypsy
- Nicole Scherzinger - Sunset Boulevard
- Jennifer Simard - Death Becomes Her
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
- Darren Criss - Maybe Happy Ending
- Andrew Durand - Dead Outlaw
- Tom Francis - Sunset Boulevard
- Jonathan Groff - Just in Time
- Jeremy Jordan - Floyd Collins
- James Monroe Iglehart - A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical
Best Direction of a Musical
- Saheem Ali - Buena Vista Social Club
- Michael Arden - Maybe Happy Ending
- David Cromer - Dead Outlaw
- Christopher Gattelli - Death Becomes Her
- Jamie Lloyd - Sunset Boulevard
Best Direction of a Play
- Knud Adams - English
- Sam Mendes - The Hills of California
- Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary!
- Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain
- Kip Williams - The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Featured Actress in a Play
- Tala Ashe - EnglishJessica Hecht - Eureka Day
- Marjan Neshat - English
- Fina Strazza - John Proctor Is the Villain
- Kara Young - Purpose
Best Featured Actor in a Play
- Glenn Davis - Purpose
- Gabriel Ebert - John Proctor Is the Villain
- Francis Jue - Yellow Face
- Bob Odenkirk - Glengarry Glen Ross
- Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary!
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
- Natalie Venetia Belcon - Buena Vista Social Club
- Julia Knitel - Dead Outlaw
- Gracie Lawrence - Just in Time
- Justina Machado - Real Women Have Curves
- Joy Woods - Gypsy
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
- Brooks Ashmanskas - Smash
- Jeb Brown - Dead Outlaw
- Danny Burstein - Gypsy
- Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat
- Taylor Trensch - Floyd Collins
Best Book of a Musical
- Buena Vista Social Club
- Dead Outlaw
- Death Becomes Her
- Maybe Happy Ending
- Operation Mincemeat
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Marsha Ginsberg - English
- Rob Howell - The Hills of California
- Marg Horwell and David Bergman - The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Miriam Buether and 59 - Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Scott Pask - Good Night, and Good Luck
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Rachel Hauck - Swept Away
- Dane Laffrey and George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending
- Arnulfo Maldonado - Buena Vista Social Club
- Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her
- Derek McLane - Just in Time
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Natasha Chivers - The Hills of California
- Jon Clark - Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Heather Gilbert and David Bengali - Good Night, and Good Luck
- Natasha Katz and Hannah Wasileski - John Proctor Is the Villain
- Nick Schlieper - The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Brenda Abbandandolo - Good Night, and Good Luck
- Marg Horwell - The Picture of Dorian Gray
- Rob Howell - The Hills of California
- Holly Pierson - Oh, Mary!
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel - Stranger Things: The First Shadow
Best Choreography
- Joshua Bergasse - Smash
- Camille A. Brown - Gypsy
- Christopher Gattelli - Death Becomes Her
- Jerry Mitchell - Boop!
- Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck - Buena Vista Social Club
Best Orchestrations
- Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber - Just in Time
- Will Aronson - Maybe Happy Ending
- Bruce Coughlin - Floyd Collins
- Marco Paguia - Buena Vista Social Club
- David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber - Sunset Boulevard
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Paul Arditti - Stranger Things: The First Shadow
- Palmer Hefferan - John Proctor Is the Villain
- Daniel Kluger - Good Night, and Good Luck
- Nick Powell - The Hills of California
- Clemence Williams - The Picture of Dorian Gray
Best Original Score
- Dead Outlaw - David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna
- Death Becomes Her - Julia Mattison and Noel Carey
- Maybe Happy Ending - Will Aronson and Hue Park
- Operation Mincemeat - David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts
- Real Women Have Curves - Joy Huerta and Benjamin Velez
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Dede Ayite - Buena Vista Social Club
- Gregg Barnes - Boop!
- Clint Ramos - Maybe Happy Ending
- Paul Tazewell - Death Becomes Her
- Catherine Zuber - Just in Time
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard
- Tyler Micoleau - Buena Vista Social Club
- Scott Zielinski and Ruey Horng Sun - Floyd Collins
- Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending
- Justin Townsend - Death Becomes Her
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Jonathan Deans - Buena Vista Social Club
- Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard
- Peter Hylenski - Just in Time
- Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending
- Dan Moses Schreier - Floyd Collins
Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award:
- Celia Keenan-Bolger
Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement:
- Harvey Fierstein
Will the Tony Awards screen in the United Kingdom in 2025?
Currently, the 78th Tony Awards are set to screen live on CBS and Paramount+ from 1am BST on June 9 2025, with on-demand repeats available on Paramount+ shortly after its broadcast.
Do you have an event you’d like to share with us? You can now promote your What’s On stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.