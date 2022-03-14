Tom McConville with Dave Newey at The Roots Music Club in Doncaster
Born on Tyneside and brought up in a pub on the famous Scotswood Road with clientele drawn from the Irish and Scottish communities, Tom McConville first experienced traditional singing and fiddle music with the hornpipes of James Hill being among his first influences.
Over 50 years on, Tom’s musical journey has taken him from the North East folk clubs in the early 70s, a duo with Bob Fox, a stint with the folk rock band Magna Carta, a memorable partnership with Kieron Halpin, several USA visits with his band Dab Hand and many other collaborations along the way, contributing to recordings by everyone from Barbara Dickson, Richard Thompson, Allan Taylor and Lindisfarne.
Tom will be appearing with long time musical partner Dave Newey.
Read More
Support will be provided by Roots Club’s very own Stuart Palmer.
The event takes place on Friday, March 25. Doors 7.30pm for 8pm start.
Tickets are £12 in advance, £14 on the door, half price for students.
Visit www.rootsmusicclub.co.uk or email [email protected]