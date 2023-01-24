Tina Turner tribute concert to be held at Doncaster Yorkshire Wildlife Park

The ultimate ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It? show has been unveiled as the second act for the park’s sizzling 2023 Wild Live concerts.

YWP is hosting the tribute concert to one of the most iconic and loved musical artists of all time and visitors can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll featuring her greatest hits.

Iconic songs including Private Dancer, What's Love Got to Do with It? Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits and The Best, will be performed by Holly Bannis (Whitney - Queen Of The Night, Tina Turner in ITV’s Starstruck) supported by a full ten piece live band.

A Tina Turner tribute concert is coming to Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

“We’re so excited to host the phenomenal ‘What’s love got to do with it?’ Tina Turner tribute act and give visitors the chance to hear some of her most loved classic hits,” said John Minion, CEO of the park at Auckley, near Doncaster.

He added: “These nights are a huge highlight of the summer and this year’s line up is going to be one to remember.

“We are really excited to add this amazing act to join Olly Murs. Watch this space for the remaining ones!”

The ultimate ‘What’s love got to do with it? A tribute to Tina Turner’ is on Saturday August 19 – the week before headlining chart-topper Olly Murs brings his Marry Me tour to the park.

The gigs have become a fixture of summer with a host of stars - from Russell Watson and Kathryn Jenkins to Ronan Keating - entertaining sell-out crowds in a month of unrivalled entertainment.

Concert goers can also take advantage of discounted tickets to spend the day at the award winning park before the concert.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers a unique walk through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare animals such as Polar Bears, Amur Leopards and Black Rhinos.