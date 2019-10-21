Tickhill Music Society Concert review, by Philip James

Tickhill Music Society Concert review

‘Performing since being six years young, he filmed this performance as part of working towards his International Artist Diploma.‘A lengthy pause before he started the first piece, well-articulated Haydn heightened expectations. Before continuing with the more romantic repertoire of Chopin, Debussy and Dvarionas, he informed us of his theme for the first half: water.

‘As if we hadn't seen enough of the wet stuff lately!

‘The Haydn coda was based on water; Chopin's Etude is known as "waterfall" – descending > chords of the right hand over the river's arpeggios of the left; Debussy's Reflections in the Water (ending on both banks at the furthest stretches of the keyboard; the Lithuanian composer's The First Snowflakes perhaps stretching the point a little but worthy for the sheer virtuosity required.‘So were we looking forward to the second half? Well, it was all Chopin - but proved to be delightfully varied.

‘Ugnius introduced us to the dance motif, starting with a Ballade of gentle lilt - though with great dynamics to come.‘Ugnius explained that while Mazurkas are Polish folk dances, they arereally leaves from Chopin's past and, as he claimed, "all we have are memories.”‘Four Mazurkas followed with a real spring in their steps.

‘Introducing the Etudes, Ugnius kindly explained that no.5 was nicknamed "wrong note" so we were prepared, this time the left hand taking the melody and the right expansive arpeggios, reversing "waterfall.”

‘He invited us to try the octaves in both hands demanded by no.10! We are not all blessed with Rachmaninov's hands, unlike this remarkable pianist.‘Finally the Scherzo, "like a summary of the second half" and an apt conclusion to this exceptional recital as Ugnius gazed towards the heavens, transporting us all to a place where indeed memories are made.’

Tickhill Music Society’s concert season runs from September to April with seven concerts per season.

Concerts are held at St. Mary's Primary School in Tickhill, and occasionally at the Parish Church.

The popular musical recitals span classical repertoire, jazz, folk, and world music, all performed by professional musicians.