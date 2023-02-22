The Vamps announce huge summer show at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park

Fans can expect a night of high energy, fun and entertainment from the group of four, who are described as one of the UK’s biggest pop exports.

Bradley, Connor, James and Tristan will be stopping off at the 175-acre park on their much awaited Greatest Hits World Tour, which commenced in Australia on February 1.

The tour celebrates ten years and five albums of music together, and music lovers can expect to hear their most iconic songs such as Can We Dance, Somebody to You, All Night and, very fittingly for the venue Wild Heart.

The Vamps are coming to Doncaster.

The park has already announced that chart-topper and heart-throb Olly Murs will be bringing his Marry Me Tour to the park August 26, alongside a Tina Turner Tribute Act What’s Love Got To Do With It on August 19.

The Vamps will be taking the stage on August 12 with ticket prices starting at £30.

CEO of the park, John Minion, commented: “We are thrilled to announce that The Vamps will be joining our spectacular set-list alongside Olly Murs and the amazing Tina Turner tribute act.

"These events are a massive highlight of the year and we are confident it will be the best line-up the park has seen so far!

He added: “After having a record-breaking number of visitors to the park in 2022, we are eager to make these events bigger and better.”

The gigs have become a celebrated feature of summer, showcasing a stack of stars over the last few years, from Pixie Lott and Rebecca Ferguson to Ronan Keating.

He added: “Wild Live has established itself as an unmissable part of the season.”

Concert goers will also have chance to buy a discounted ticket to the Wildlife Park to get up close to the some of the world’s rarest and most beautiful animals, including Amur Tigers, Giraffes, Black Rhinos and the country’s only Polar Bears.