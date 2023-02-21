The Specials star and ska icon Neville Staple to headline Doncaster Summer of Love festival

The Summer of Love Festival will be held in Denaby in July and will feature music from a range of genres.

And topping the bill will be Specials and Fun Boy Three star Neville, now fronting The Neville Staple Band.

The Jamaican-born singer, who dubs himself the Original Rude Boy, sang lead vocals on many Specials tracks or added additional and backing vocals alongside the late Terry Hall's lead and toasted the phrase "Bernie Rhodes knows, don't argue" at the beginning of the Specials' hit single Gangsters.

Neville Staple will be headlining the Summer of Love Festival in Doncaster.

When the Specials initially split up, Staple departed with Terry Hall and Lynval Golding to form Fun Boy Three and they had a string of chart hits.

The charity event festival will be held at the Adventure Field, Denaby Crags on July 1.

Further details and tickets are available HERE

A festival spokesman said: “Doncaster Summer Of Love Festival offers a platform for all genres of music, from reggae to punk, from folk to funk.

“With bands and DJs from across the land, we also showcase our local grass root scene on our main band stage, acoustic stage and DJ/dance tent.

"This truly is a festival for all the family, with a beer tent, food stalls and children's rides and much much more.

“1967 was a phenomenal year, known as the summer of love with its hippie fashions, It was a peace, love anti war scene.