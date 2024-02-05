The Reytons: Band's Doncaster album misses number one on sales technicality

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Reytons, whose latest album Ballad of a Bystander features Conisbrough’s Athelstane Road on the front cover, landed at number two behind James Arthur.

But the four piece say they were denied the top spot on a technicality – despite selling more records.

They say they sold 17,262 copies, 361 more than Arthur’s Bitter Sweet Love which took the number one spot.

The Reytons are still smiling despite missing out on the number one spot.

The band say a special edition version of the album sold at a show at Sheffield’s Leadmill nightspot should have been included in the overall figure.

Writing on social media, the band said: “Despite selling over 300 more albums, we have been docked 2,200 units on a technicality following an industry complaint.

“Unfortunately all of our Leadmill CDs were rejected by the Official Charts Company.

“Usually this type of sale is allowed, but not for The Reytons this week.

“We wanted to share this with you to let you know that despite not winning the trophy or officially coming first... You did it!! We have sold the most albums in the UK this week!

“We've had the most amazing week with you all, thank you to everyone who has gone above and beyond to help us achieve the impossible.

“Please don't let this ruin your night. Raise a glass and celebrate... Our validation comes from within, we won before we even started."

Ballad Of A Bystander did get premium recognition in the latest Official Record Store Chart, as it was the most purchased album of the week in independent record stores, and has landed a Top Five debut on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, according to NME.

The Official Charts Company told NME that they “are governed by our publicly available chart rules which are defined and agreed with the music industry.“

All releases are governed by the same set of rules, as standard procedure we take action regularly against releases which breach these rules, as part of our ongoing commitment to ensure that the Official Charts are reflective of genuine purchases and consumption.”

The band are originally from Rotherham, but members now live in Doncaster.

The distinctive artwork shows the terraced street on a bin day hanging in an art gallery – and it could make the quiet suburban street a new haunt for fans of the band who will perform at Clifton Park in Rotherham on July 6 – their biggest headline show to date.

After rising to the challenge of reaching the top of the UK Official Album Chart last year with their second album, What’s Rock And Roll? the band have rapidly established themselves as an electricfying live act, wowing fans across the country.