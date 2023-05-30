News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

The Poetry Takeaway - Right Up Our Street, as part of Doncaster’s Remake Learning Festival

Right Up Our Street are thrilled to be bringing The Poetry Takeaway to Doncaster for the upcoming Remake Learning Festival, in collaboration with Doncaster Markets.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 30th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

The Poetry Takeaway offers a personalised poetry service. Come along to Doncaster Market Square, share your story with one of the fantastic poets and you will receive your own poem about you and your story!

“Our diverse group of talented Poet Chefs provide high quality personalised poetry for guests and visitors, written, performed and delivered free, all from our mobile Poetry Emporium, The Poetry Takeaway.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We aim to make Poetry accessible, with our front of house quickly breaking down barriers before a discussion takes place with one of our Poets. The process starts with an initial discussion, taking the order, gathering ingredients.

The Poetry Takeaway offers a personalised poetry serviceThe Poetry Takeaway offers a personalised poetry service
The Poetry Takeaway offers a personalised poetry service
Most Popular

    “We aim to complete the poem quickly, it is carefully crafted, written, and performed, wrapped up and sent on its journey. We guarantee everything from tears, laughter and everything in between.”

    The Poetry Takeaway will be in the Market Square on the 2nd and 3rd of June, between 11am and 3pm. It is totally free to get involved, Right Up Our Street just ask that you register your interest here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-poetry-takeaway-right-up-our-street-tickets-637956142997.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    For more information, please visit Right Up Our Street’s website here www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/the-poetry-takeaway.

    Please note: there is no food involved in the activity. Food is available to purchase at any of the fantastic vendors in the Wool Market.

    Round up of information:

    Who - The Poetry Takeaway, Right Up Our Street, Doncaster Markets and Wool Market, GSD.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    What - The Remake Learning Festival

    Where - Doncaster Market Square

    When - 2nd - 3rd June, 11am-3pm.

    Related topics:DoncasterFood