The Poetry Takeaway - Right Up Our Street, as part of Doncaster’s Remake Learning Festival

The Poetry Takeaway offers a personalised poetry service. Come along to Doncaster Market Square, share your story with one of the fantastic poets and you will receive your own poem about you and your story!

“Our diverse group of talented Poet Chefs provide high quality personalised poetry for guests and visitors, written, performed and delivered free, all from our mobile Poetry Emporium, The Poetry Takeaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We aim to make Poetry accessible, with our front of house quickly breaking down barriers before a discussion takes place with one of our Poets. The process starts with an initial discussion, taking the order, gathering ingredients.

The Poetry Takeaway offers a personalised poetry service

Most Popular

“We aim to complete the poem quickly, it is carefully crafted, written, and performed, wrapped up and sent on its journey. We guarantee everything from tears, laughter and everything in between.”

The Poetry Takeaway will be in the Market Square on the 2nd and 3rd of June, between 11am and 3pm. It is totally free to get involved, Right Up Our Street just ask that you register your interest here https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-poetry-takeaway-right-up-our-street-tickets-637956142997.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information, please visit Right Up Our Street’s website here www.rightupourstreet.org.uk/the-poetry-takeaway.

Please note: there is no food involved in the activity. Food is available to purchase at any of the fantastic vendors in the Wool Market.

Round up of information:

Who - The Poetry Takeaway, Right Up Our Street, Doncaster Markets and Wool Market, GSD.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What - The Remake Learning Festival

Where - Doncaster Market Square