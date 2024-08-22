Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This Bank Holiday weekend, the Empress Building in Mexborough is set to host two show-stopping events that promise to electrify audiences and bring the community together for aweekend of nostalgia, music, and celebration.

On Saturday, August 24, the venue will transform into an 80s paradise as DURAN, the world-renowned Duran Duran tribute band, takes the stage.

Fans will be transported back to the iconic era of new wave music with a spectacular show featuring all the classics—from ‘Hungry Like the

Wolf’ and ‘Save a Prayer’.

The Empress Building in Mexborough hosts two show-stopping events this bank holiday.

With state-of-the-art surround sound and mesmerizing laser lighting, this is more than just a concert; it’ a full-blown sensory experience.

Jason Mace, CEO of Gala Tent and owner of the Empress Building, expressed his excitement: "Bringing DURAN to the Empress Ballroom is a dream come true for us. This tribute band truly captures the essence of Duran Duran, and we can’t wait to see our audience relive the magic of

the 80s in such a historic setting.”

On Sunday, August 25, the Empress Building will debut its ‘All Day Long’ daytime clubbing event—a unique celebration that blends the best of 70s, 80s, and 90s music with a relaxed daytime vibe. Designed for those over 30 who love the nightclub atmosphere but prefer an early finish, this event is poised to become a new favorite.

Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building, commented: “We’re thrilled to introduce ‘All Day Long’ to our community. It’s the perfect way to enjoy a lively clubbing experience without the late-night hangover. We believe this will be a huge hit, and we look forward to welcoming both regulars and new faces to the Empress.”

Tickets for both events are selling quickly, and with limited capacity at the Empress Ballroom, attendees are encouraged to book now to avoid disappointment. Whether you’re reliving your youth with DURAN or dancing the day away at ‘All Day Long,’ this Bank Holiday at the Empress

Building is not to be missed.

For more information and to secure your tickets, visit Empress Building’s What’s On.

In addition to serving as a premier concert venue, the Empress Building on Swinton Road also provides a distinguished setting for large-scale weddings, private parties, and special events such as birthdays, anniversaries, and award ceremonies.