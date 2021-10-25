The Doncaster pigeon show 2021: time, date, tickets and prices

It’s the time of year that pigeon owners and avian enthusiasts across Doncaster always look forward to – the Doncaster racing pigeon show. After last year’s cancellation due to concerns surrounding COVID-19, there has been no indication to suggest that the event won’t happen in 2021, as it was given the go-ahead back in May.

The show is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 13th. The gates will open at 9:15am, with the event closing at 5pm.

The event has been a yearly fixture for Doncaster since 1928, making it one of the town’s oldest active traditions. It’s reach goes far beyond just South Yorkshire – people from all over the continent have been known to attend the event. As always, it will be held at Doncaster Racecourse.

Wood pigeon admiring his own reflection. Picture: Jim Walker

While the racing pigeons are the centrepiece of the occasion and are always fun to watch, there’s plenty of other things here to keep you occupied. It’s been advertised that established pigeon breeders and companies will be present, selling equipment and feed for pigeons. They’re also there to give advise to anyone looking to take up the hobby of pigeon breeding.

Not only will pigeons be racing, there will also be an auction held for ones that have been bred for racing. Doncaster Racecourse’s bar area will also be open for the event, if you’d like to wet your beak!