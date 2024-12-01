The Doncaster musician making it big in Europe as band release new single

A former Doncaster school student turned musician is hoping to tear up the charts in Europe following the release of his band’s latest single.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Hall Cross pupil Joel Phillips has just released Made For This with his band Soul Gazer – and the group have already made inroads into the European music scene.

A spokesperson said: “Released via Earache Digital Distribution, Made For This is the snarling and defiant second single from Brexit-defying Grit rockers Soul Gazer and has already hit national radio airwaves in the UK courtesy of new music guru John Kennedy at Radio X.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It follows in the thunderous footsteps of debut single W.A.R that saw the band amass 2.5k monthly Spotify listeners and over 250 Spotify playlist adds, land on the Amazing Radio B-List playlist, amass critical acclaim from BBC Introducing and have landed themselves directly onto Dr. Martens prestigious in store playlists across Europe.

Soul Gazer have released their new single.

“The song is a brooding, dark and rebellious force to be reckoned with.

"It embodies the band's never say die spirit and camaraderie.

"Despite being spread across Europe and living 1,500 miles apart in Liverpool, Hamburg and Zürich, Soul Gazer were Made For This!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And it takes just seconds for the hauntingly heavy riff of Made For This to bludgeon you into paying them attention.”

The band have opened for the mighty Wunderhorse in Germany and have been heaped with praise for their raucous and powerful live show.

Action packed with energy, spirit and the charismatic confidence and swagger that has defined many great northern British guitar bands before them.

Crafted in the North of England but sprinkled with an adventurous European flavour its easy to see why Soul Gazer excite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Made For This was produced at Liverpool's Kempston Street Studios by Chris Taylor (Miles Kane, The Coral, Blossoms) and mastered by Brian Lucey at LA's Magic Garden Mastering (Arctic Monkeys, Black Keys, Blondie).

In a statement, the band said:

"It takes a certain kind of person to be willing to rip away all the safety nets you have in life, plonk yourself in another country where you don't know anyone and don't even speak the language and just figure it out as you go.

"That's a shared experience we all have in this band.

"And it's that special bond and understanding we have with each other that makes us so determined to make this work despite all the obstacles we are up against with Brexit.

"It just drives us on to push even harder, and when we do get in a room together with our instruments, none of that s*** matters any more. We just feel invincible."

You can stream the song HERE