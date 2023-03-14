The Charlatans and Johnny Marr co-headline show - here's how to get tickets

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr will take to the stage at the historic Yorkshire venue on Saturday August 26.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday March 17 via ticketmaster.co.uk

More than 5,000 fans will be treated to an explosive set by Johnny before The Charlatans unleash their own barrage of bulletproof anthems. Special guests are to be announced very soon.

The Charlatans

For more than 30 years, The Charlatans have been an inspirational force in British music notching up 14 Top 40 studio albums – three of them number ones – alongside 22 Top 40 singles, four of them Top 10 hits.

The band – Tim Burgess, Mark Collins, Martin Blunt and Tony Rogers – remain one of the most brilliant live acts around, a finely honed musical powerhouse the world adores.

Their back catalogue is a non-stop jukebox of indie rock’s greatest hits including the unmistakable sound and swagger of The Only One I Know, Weirdo, Just When You're Thinkin' Things Over, One to Another, How High, North Country Boy and Come Home Baby.

Lead singer Tim Burgess said: “Yorkshire crowds have always been among our warmest and loudest supporters and we cannot wait to play for them again alongside our good friend Johnny Marr.”

Johnny Marr

Johnny added: “I’ve played some truly memorable gigs in Yorkshire and I can’t wait for another unforgettable night in Halifax on August 26. The Piece Hall is a stunning venue and I’m sure this is going to be a real highlight of the summer.”

Founding member and songwriting genius of The Smiths, superstar collaborator and sensational solo artist in his own right, Johnny Marr is quite rightly regarded as a bona fide British music icon.

Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, his brilliant fourth solo album, following The Messenger (2013), Playland (2014), and 2018’s Call The Comet, was described by Johnny as “the most ambitious solo record I’ve done” and was greeted by widespread critical acclaim.

His live shows include songs from across his whole career, from classic Smiths and Electronic hits, to his lauded and diverse solo work such as fan favourites Easy Money, Night and Day, Spirit, Spiral Cities and Power and Soul.

The Charlatans and Johnny Marr join Madness, Sting, Rag’N’Bone Man, James, boygenius, Embrace, War On Drugs, The Lumineers and Ministry of Sound Classical among the 2023 headliners for ‘Live at The Piece Hall’.

Nicky Chance-Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall Charitable Trust, said: “This is going to be another incredible night at The Piece Hall, in an amazing summer of music. Lots of people have been asking us to bring The Charlatans here for some time, so for us to be able to do so together with the legend that is Johnny Marr – and on the same night – then this is set to be a golden ticket. It is another fantastic coup for The Piece Hall and I would advise fans to get their tickets early!”