That’ll Be The Day embarks on its spring tour - and is coming to Doncaster

That’ll Be The Day will be rocking ‘n’ rolling across the UK this spring as the legendary showcontinues on its tour, completing its 38th year on the road.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Founder and performer Trevor Payne continues to grace stages all around the country with his fan-favourite show that celebrates pop culture from the ‘50s through the ‘80s.

This beloved show, touring for nearly four decades, delights and thrills audiences with its blast-from-the-past performances. Performing to over five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly, this widely celebrated show has a killer lineup of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an extraordinary ensemble of first-class vocalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That’ll Be The Day isn’t just a concert – it also features a laugh-out-loud selection of comedy’s most uproarious sketches. This five-star night out is certainly not one to miss.

That’ll Be The Day embarks on its spring tour.

The spring tour of this renowned production will have the same unique, time-tested formula that contributes to its promise of a delightful and nostalgic evening, with old favourites as well as exciting new additions, making it a show for both old and new fans alike.

That’ll Be The Day has also raised over £1million for Childline, Make A Wish, Help for Heroes, Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation, and numerous appeals, including the Red Cross Ukraine Appeal, through post-show bucket collections.

Trevor Payne said: “I am thrilled to announce that our 2023 Christmas show was a tremendous success, enjoyed by record numbers all over the UK. Our upcoming Spring show, which is one of the best we have produced, will hit the road in late January touring until late July. Don't miss it, you'll love it!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad