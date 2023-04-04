Teenage Dirtbag stars Wheatus announce Doncaster date on first UK tour for four years

It’s hard to believe it’s now well over 20 years since the New York band released their million-selling eponymously titled debut album and still ubiquitous single “Teenage Dirtbag”.

Yes, that’s right – “Dirtbag” is no longer a teenager. In honour of this milestone, Wheatus will release a new specially expanded 20-track edition of their now classic debut long-player ‘Wheatus’ on 1 December 2023.

The band’s much loved track, Teenage Dirtbag, hit the UK number two spot in 2000, kept off the top by Atomic Kitten’s Whole Again.

Wheatus have announced a date in Doncaster.

And to further celebrate the debut album’s imminent expanded release, the much-loved act are thrilled to announce an extensive new UK and Irish headline tour for autumn 2023.

The dates include a show at Mexborough’s Imperial Hall on September 16.

A band spokesman said: “Pandemics notwithstanding, the six-piece have kept busy these past few years with a seemingly endless run of shows across the globe, but this new autumn 2023 run of dates will be Wheatus’ first gigs on our shores in more than four years.

Commenting on the tour announcement, Wheatus frontman Brendan B Brown said: “We toured the UK, Ireland and Europe eighteen years in a row from 2001-2019, some years more than once. The pandemic has paused that tradition since 2020.

"This opportunity to return is more precious to us than all the other years combined and we're gonna throw the kitchen sink at it”.

Tickets for the following UK & Irish live shows go on-sale Thursday 6 April at 10:00am via https://wheatus.com/shows

15 September Manchester Gorilla

16 September Mexborough Imperial Music Venue

17 September Leeds Brudenell Social Club

18 September York – The Crescent

19 September Nottingham Rescue Rooms

21 September Wolverhampton KK’s Steel Mill

22 September Blackpool – The Waterloo Music Bar

23 September Newcastle – The Grove

26 September Tarbert Village Hall

27 September Glasgow King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut

28 September Dunfermline PJ Molloys

29 September Buckley – The Tivoli Venue

30 September Hull – The Welly

1 October Leicester – The Soundhouse

3 October Bridgwater – The Palace Theatre

4 October Cardiff – The Globe

6 October Liskeard After Hours SW

7 October Perranporth – The Watering Hole

10 October Milton Keynes – The Craufurd Arms

11 October Gloucester Guildhall

12 October Grimsby Docks Academy

13 October Stoke On Trent – The Sugarmill

14 October Hertford Corn Exchange

15 October Bristol Thekla

17 October Margate Olby’s Creative Hub

18 October Southend Chinnery’s

19 October Worthing – The Factory Live

20 October London – The Garage

21 October Guildford – The Boileroom

22 October Swansea – The Bunkhouse

24 October Belfast Limelight 2

29 October Dublin Whelan’s

The brilliant promo video for “Teenage Dirtbag,” featuring clips of Mena Suvari and Jason Biggs from the 2000 teen rom-com movie ‘Loser’, is fast closing in on an incredible 250million views.

Watch the “Teenage Dirtbag” video HERE

The fiercely independent New York act has now released six studio albums and two live albums across their career.

Talking of the new 20-track expanded version of debut album ‘Wheatus’, Brendan B Brown said: “We found demos of ten more songs from throughout the band’s history that had such an album-one vibe that they never made it onto our more recent records.

"So now we’re giving them a proper chance to be heard. The new twenty-song expanded version of the album will feature the originally conceived tracklisting and sequence, plus the extra ten songs that have finally found a home on a record.”

The past twelve months have seen Wheatus explode back into the mainstream with the “Teenage Dirtbag photos” TikTok trend going hugely viral across social media, with more than TWO BILLION views in less than a month.

The song has been shared and celebrated recently by Lil Nas X, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Lady Gaga, Chevy Chase, Jon Bon Jovi, Victoria Beckham, Alice Cooper, Millie Bobby Brown, Michelle Pfeiffer, Brooke Shields, Mark Ruffalo, Gwen Stefani, Christina Aguilera, Heidi Klum, Mark Ronson, LL Cool J, Tony Hawk, Sammy Hagar, Nick Kroll, Lupita Nyong’o, Machine Gun Kelly, Anderson Paak, Jessica Alba, Mick Fleetwood, Sheryl Crow, Chris Pratt and Jamie Lee Curtis, amongst countless others all pushing the hashtag #teenagedirtbag