Taylor Swift orchestral tribute concert set to be held at Doncaster Minster

An orchestral tribute to pop icon Taylor Swift is to be held at historic Doncaster Minster.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Apr 2024, 09:00 BST
Taking inspiration from the groundbreaking "Eras" tour, the National Concert Orchestra are proud to present the tribute show which will be held on June 7 from 6pm.

The show will feature live vocals and a sing along video wall.

A spokesman said: “Dance the night away to Taylor's greatest hits in one of the countries most historical and breathtaking venues.

An orchestral tribute to Taylor Swift will be held at Doncaster Minster.

The National Concert Orchestra are one of the UK's leading modern touring orchestras and the show promises a string of Taylor Swift classics.

Bars are available on site but guests are not permitted to bring alcohol onto the site and bag searches may be made.

Merchandise will be available to purchase on the night but will be card payment only.Tickets range from £29 to £60.75 and are available now via the Skiddle website HERE

