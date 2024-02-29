Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Oasis tributes to star at Doncaster summer concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tributes to Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Oasis and many more will be taking to the stage for the Concert at the Castle event which will be held in the city in June.

Doncaster Knights rugby union club will be staging the fun-filled family day at their Castle Park stadium from 1pm to 11pm on June 22 and there will also be music from Foo Fighters, Little Mix and Queen tribute acts.

A spokesman said: “Are you ready to party the day away?

The concert will be held at Castle Park in June.

"We have you covered here at Castle Park, with six amazing bands. A fun-filled day for all the family with live bands, fun fair rides and games for the little ones.

“We also have a range of food available to get those taste buds tingling, as well as bars.”