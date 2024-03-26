Taylor Swift and 80s Rewind tributes as Doncaster Racecourse reveals new summer shows

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Town Moor venue had been teasing a series of concert announcements as part of its Summer Saturday Series and has now revealed details.

The Near As Tour featuring Kaylie as Taylor Swift will take place on Saturday 17 August while This Is Tennessee featuring One Night In Nashville will take place on August 3.

And 80s Rewind featuring 80s Explosion will take place at the course on July 20.

Doncaster Racecourse bosses have revealed another raft of summer shows.

DJ icon Chris Moyles has already announced a huge summer 90s dance party at Town Moor on June 1 with classics from the likes of Oasis, Blur and The Spice Girls.

The Boyband Experience will appear on May 18 with Indie Icons featuring The Kaiser Monkey Killers on June 29.