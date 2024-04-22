Swing into Spring as historic Brodsworth Hall hosts string of outdoor concerts
Swing into spring with some great music set against the beautiful backdrop of Doncaster’s historic Brodsworth Hall.
On Sunday 5 and Monday 6 May between 10am to 5pm, visitors will be able to hear Yorkshire’s finest swing bands perform.
Bring along your deck chairs and relax with an afternoon of superb music. Performances start at 12pm and 2pm and last approximately 40 minutes.
Prices: Members – Free, adult - £16, child, 5-17 years £9.50, concession £14, family (2 adults) £41.50, family (1 adult) £25.50.
