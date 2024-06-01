Superstar DJ Paul Oakenfold to visit Doncaster during 30th anniversary world tour

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Superstar DJ Paul Oakenfold is to drop into Doncaster as part of a 30th anniversary world tour.

The 60-year-old record producer, remixer and trance DJ, has announced a date at The Dome on September 13 as part of his 30 Years of Perfecto World Tour.

He has provided more than 100 remixes for over 100 artists including U2, Moby, Madonna, Britney Spears, Massive Attack, The Cure, New Order, The Rolling Stones, The Stone Roses and Michael Jackson and was voted the No. 1 DJ in the world twice in 1998 and 1999 by DJ Magazine.

A spokesman for the venue said: “When it comes to a career the magnitude of Paul Oakenfold, it’s hard to encompass one of the true legends of electronic music into just words.

Paul Oakenfold is coming to Doncaster.

"For over three decades he has elevated and shaped an entire genre and remains one of the leading forces in the global music scene today.”

His most recent works have taken him from the DJ booth of the worlds hottest nightspots and festivals to the studio producing soundtracks for Hollywood blockbuster movies.

The son of a musician, Paul came up as a young DJ in the late ’70s spinning funk in Covent Garden.

In the ’80s, two lifechanging trips took place. The first in 1984 where he spent several months living in New York City working as A&R man for the famed Champion Records signing DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, as well as Salt ‘n’ Pepa.

He also became promoter and British agent for the Beastie Boys and Run D.M.C.

The second trip and more contemporary influence was in 1987 which brought Paul to the island of Ibiza.

Here he discovered the Balearic sound that flowed through the Ibiza air at clubs such as Amnesia.

Inspired, he took the music and experiences back to the UK and became its ambassador and Paul returned often, holding residencies at Amnesia and Pacha in Ibiza.

Around the same time, Ministry Of Sound in London was opening and hosted Paul as their first resident.

However it was his famed residency at UK superclub Cream in Liverpool that brought Paul global respect as a master of his art.

Oakenfold’s stature as a DJ and entertainer has taken him beyond the normal club and festival circuit, playing landmark gigs that have changed the face of electronic music.

Highlights include three worldwide tours warming up for Madonna and U2, with both artists insisting on a DJ set from Paul instead of a support band, performing physically on the Great Wall of China and two sold out dates playing to 30,000 people at the Hollywood Bowl in California.

A year after that first visit to Ibiza, Perfecto was born.

Founded in 1988, Oakenfold’s groundbreaking Perfecto record label played an integral role in the birth of trance music, with Paul at the helm producing massive international hits such as “Not Over Yet”, “Bullet In The Gun” and “Southern Sun”.

With countless high profile releases and remixes in its path, Perfecto Records is still the benchmark to which so many labels measure themselves.

More than 30 years later, Perfecto remains as cutting edge and popular as ever, even resurrecting its Perfecto Fluoro sublabel in 2011

In recent years Paul has also been responsible for creating some of the most breathtaking film scores and cues for a long list of Hollywood blockbusters – including The Bourne Identity, Matrix Reloaded, Shrek 2, Swordfish and Collateral.

Astonishingly, despite all his success in the worlds of chart music and film, Oakenfold has found time to keep in touch with his roots as a club DJ.

Over the past three years he has held a weekly residency at the legendary Rain nightclub in The Palms, Las Vegas.

Planet Perfecto is a fully produced show with 75 circus performers, cutting edge visuals and special effects giving the 3,000 strong crowd a truly unique experience."

The spokesman added: “Whether you are listening to a CD, watching a commercial, going to a club or playing a video game; Paul’s omnimedia presence is felt everywhere. Paul Oakenfold is the sovereign of DJ culture and is its most recognizable icon."