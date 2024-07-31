Super early bird tickets go on sale for Tramlines Festival 2025 - here's how you can get them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Following a sun drenched 2024 edition of Tramlines Festival, Sheffield’s biggest party, Super Early Bird tickets for the 2025 edition will go on sale this Friday, August 2, at noon.

Priced at £89.50 + booking fee, these are the best value tickets revellers can lay their hands on for Tramlines 2025 when it returns to Hillsborough Park from Friday 25 to Sunday 27 July.

Historically, Early Bird tickets sell out within minutes, so to be in with the best chance of securing one, the advice is to sign up for priority access at www.tramlines.org.uk before 2nd August.

40,000 people, daily, headed to Tramlines 2024 (26 – 28 July) for the festival’s celebratory 16th birthday.

The Snuts on the mainstage at Tramlines 2024. Pic: Matt Higgs

Over 5 stages of music, comedy and cabaret, Tramlines delivered a continual stream of highlights, with Paolo Nutini, Snow Patrol, Jamie T, The Human League, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Tom Grennan, and Example, all drawing some of the biggest crowds of the weekend.

Festival goers also witnessed a marriage proposal at The Snuts, killer grime and dance sets from Jazzy, Coco, Kdot and Annie Mac, and the last ever live performance of The Magic Gang. Crowds packed in to catch sets from breaking talents Willie J Healey, Mercury-nominated English Teacher, the star-studded 86TVs, Corella, and Sheffield’s Bedroom High Club.

The 2024 edition also saw the introduction of TLC, a group of guardians who roam the site, checking in on the wellbeing of others, and the introduction of Peequal women’s urinals as Tramlines joins in the mission for ‘pee-equality’ at festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With customer safety always at the front of mind, Tramlines 2024 also continued its partnership with Strut Safe - a free hotline for solo walkers to call on their journey home when in need of company and to feel safe.