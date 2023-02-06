This time he returns with his friends to perform a truly exciting percussion concert.

Born into a family of musicians, Steven began his musical path at the age of four, learning piano and drum kit. He quickly developed a passion for music through his teacher Bruce Arthur, who introduced him to various world percussion instruments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His concerts showcase his rich and resonant five-octave Marimba, the soothing vibraphone along with some new and exciting world percussion instruments.

Percussionist Stephen Moore in action

Most Popular

Over the last few years Steven has returned to studying percussion, completing his bachelor’s degree in 2019 with First Class Honours and his Master’s degree in performance in 2021 with distinction.

Since then, he has developed his name throughout the UK as an established solo artist whilst researching marimba performance for his PhD.

Stephen said: “ Music in the concert will be incredibly eclectic, from the classical ‘Debussy Prelude’ and ‘Bach Violin Concerto No.1’ transcribed for vibraphone, to ‘The Planets and Sun’, showcasing three percussionists with backing track and a thrilling film.”

Concerts are raising money for both Doncaster Minster and to help pay Steven’s research costs and university fees at Leeds University.

For tickets visit: https://www.stevenmoorepercussionist.com/event-details/steven-moore-friends-1