Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Discover why attending concerts alone is becoming a popular choice, as shared by solo gig enthusiasts 🎶

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a growing trend seeing more people attend shows by themselves.

A recent study has shown that 33% of ticket sales across events are for single tickets rather than group purchases.

Though it may seem daunting, two new solo gig-goers share their experiences regarding the growing trend.

It would seem that the days of a group of friends heading to a concert together might be starting to become a thing of the past, as more concertgoers are choosing the solo option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recent study by Twickets, the ticket reseller group that are responsible for Oasis resales, showed that 33% of all ticket sales across every event are for single tickets, signalling a growing movement of fans embracing live music independently.

One of those who has embraced the notion of going it alone at a concert is Cheshire local Lily Dimelow, who revealed that her most recent solo gig - watching Liam Gallagher performing in Cardiff - was quite the experience.

The 19-year-old recalled: “When I saw the Twickets notification for a face-value ticket to Liam’s Cardiff gig, I knew I had to go, even though none of my friends were available. Going solo was the best decision.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For one solo gigger, Lily Dimelow, the experience of attending a show alone has led to meeting new people who have shared interests in the bands she's has gone to see. | Lily Dimelow

For Lily, going to concerts by herself has opened up new experiences, such as meeting “some amazing people in the queue” while the early entry allowed her prime real estate when it came to where she would be standing in the crowd, directly next to the barrier.

Though her first experience going to a show by herself did lead her to be “nervous, I ended up meeting friends, which happens every time I attend a gig solo.

“Going solo allows you to enjoy the concert at your own pace and have some well-deserved "me time," Dimelow explains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The experience definitely opened my eyes”

Norwich resident Matt Meazey had a similar experience when he decided to go see Pip Millett by himself, stating that he found the “atmosphere refreshingly different.”

“I was supposed to be going with my wife, but she was heavily pregnant and gave it a miss. I ended up going alone and was great, got talking to people and someone offered to buy me a pint. The experience definitely opened my eyes to solo gigging and actually it’s a really different but great experience.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posting up towards the back of the venue, Matt found that the show was “a chilled out gig” and meeting new people “who like to talk about the gig” has led him to once more embark on a solo concert experience.

Something he wished he had done sooner: “The Hives played locally a few months back, I didn’t go because no one fancied it but really wished I did!”

Lily had the same experience of meeting “people with similar interests” and that it was “easy to connect with others while waiting in line or during the show.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to solo gig safely

Both Lily and Twickets have offered advice to those who wish to embark on seeing a show by themselves, with Lily professing she shares her location “with friends or family, especially if you’re travelling” and to use reputable taxi companies or private hire services such as Uber.

She also suggests visiting Facebook groups, especially for smaller artists, as “a great way to connect with fellow gig goers.”

Twickets also have suggested that those attending concerts alone to plan ahead; familiarise yourself with the venue layout, your seat or spot, and locate exits, restrooms and concessions to learn your surroundings and keep you at ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But always trust your gut; if anything makes you feel uncomfortable at the venue, don’t hesitate to move closer to security or staff, and always trust your instincts when navigating a new environment.

"For anyone nervous about going to a gig alone, I’d say go for it” Lily exclaims as no doubt she plans her next series of solo shows.

Have you attended a concert alone or are you now more likely to go see a show solo? Let us know your thoughts on this trend by leaving a comment down below.