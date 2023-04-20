Smart quiz with cash prizes to be won at village wine bar
Think you’ve got what it takes to beat the brainboxes? Then head to Otto Wine Bar in Sprotborough.
The venue on Main Street will be hosting a smart quiz every Tuesday, starting from April 25 at 7pm.
There will also be the chance to take part in Play Your Cards Right and boogie bingo.
Admission is just £2 per person with a cash prize up for grabs.
A spokesman said: “It is a neighbourhood bar with a fun lively atmosphere. OTTO is a place for our neighbourhood to gather at any time of the day or night, knowing they can satisfy any of their thirst or hunger needs.
"Our outside seating area is smack bang in the centre of the village. The perfect location to watch the world pass by. When the British weather isn’t at its best we have a large canopy and heaters so you can stay alfresco for as long as you wish.”