The venue on Main Street will be hosting a smart quiz every Tuesday, starting from April 25 at 7pm.

There will also be the chance to take part in Play Your Cards Right and boogie bingo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission is just £2 per person with a cash prize up for grabs.

Tuesday night is quiz night at Otto

Most Popular

A spokesman said: “It is a neighbourhood bar with a fun lively atmosphere. OTTO is a place for our neighbourhood to gather at any time of the day or night, knowing they can satisfy any of their thirst or hunger needs.