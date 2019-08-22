Slipknot announce huge Sheffield concert as part of 2020 UK tour
American heavy metal icons Slipknot have announced a date at Sheffield's FlyDSA Arena as part of a huge UK tour.
The shock rockers will come to South Yorkshire on January 20 next year as part of an eight date tour of the UK.
The tour comes in the wake of their return to the number one slot on the Official UK Albums Chart with much lauded sixth studio album, We Are Not Your Kind’.
Tickets will go on general sale on Friday 30 August at 9am.
As well as taking the top album spot in the UK, Slipknot, who are as much a cultural phenomenon as they are a band, made a resounding global impact, with #1 debuts in the USA, Australia, Canada, Japan, Ireland, Belgium and Finland, as well as Top 3 debuts in Germany, France, Norway, Italy, The Netherlands and New Zealand.
Reviews for ‘We Are Not Your Kind’ encompassed a broad media spectrum, reinforcing the innovation and creative vision of the Iowa band, twenty years into their celebrated existence.
“With their latest studio album, Slipknot have released one of the strongest albums in their career,” remarked Consequence of Sound, with The Independent declaring, “The sheer ambition of We Are Not Your Kind is just as staggering as their seminal record Iowa – the dynamic might be even better.”
The Ringer professed, “Slipknot’s sixth album… furthers the argument that they’re the most important heavy band of their era,” while Kerrang! attested, “20 years since their debut, Slipknot are as bold, fearless and exhilarating as ever.”
Vulture praised the LP for its “maelstrom of serrated riffs, warlike drums, and machine-gun poetry from Taylor,” and The NME put it simply: “The 'Knot's sixth album is an astonishing record.”U.K. Tour Dates: 16 January 2020 Manchester, U.K. Manchester Arena 17 January 2020 Newcastle, U.K. Utilita Arena18 January 2020 Glasgow, U.K. The SSE Hydro20 January 2020 Sheffield, U.K. FlyDSA Arena21 January 2020 Nottingham, U.K. Motorpoint Arena22 January 2020 Cardiff, U.K. Motorpoint Arena24 January 2020 Birmingham, U.K. Birmingham Arena25 January 2020 London, U.K. The O2Tickets for Slipknot’s U.K. Tour go on general sale on Friday 30 August at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.