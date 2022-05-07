The drop in concert will take place at Doncaster Baptist Church on Monday, starting at 6pm

The Hallgate Orchestra, directed by Carey Williams, will undertake a six hour continuous playing of music in support for and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The event at the Chequer Road church will be open to the public who are invited to contribute a donation.

People can come and go as they please throughout the evening

It will begin with some informal string music followed at 7.00 pm by some vocal music contributed by Angela Hartley (mezzo-soprano)

At 7.30pm, the orchestra will undertake its rehearsal, finishing at 9.45pm.