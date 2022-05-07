Six hour concert to be staged in Doncaster in aid of Ukraine crisis

A six hour concert that music lovers will be able to pop in and out of will be held in Doncaster next week to raise money for those impacted by the war in Ukraine.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 7th May 2022, 8:22 am

The drop in concert will take place at Doncaster Baptist Church on Monday, starting at 6pm

The Hallgate Orchestra, directed by Carey Williams, will undertake a six hour continuous playing of music in support for and solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

The event at the Chequer Road church will be open to the public who are invited to contribute a donation.

The Hallgate Orchestra will perform a six hour show.

People can come and go as they please throughout the evening

It will begin with some informal string music followed at 7.00 pm by some vocal music contributed by Angela Hartley (mezzo-soprano)

At 7.30pm, the orchestra will undertake its rehearsal, finishing at 9.45pm.

From then there will be a variety of musical contributions by members of the orchestra, including organ music until midnight which will complete the show.

DoncasterUkraine